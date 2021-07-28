Pfizer now sees $33.5 billion in 2021 Covid-19 sales

The US drugmaker, who has partnered with Germany's BioNTech on the vaccine, estimates delivering 2.1 billion doses

AFP, New York,
  • Jul 28 2021, 17:21 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2021, 17:21 ist
Pfizer sharply increased its 2021 projection for revenues tied to its Covid-19 vaccine on Wednesday. Credit: AFP File Photo

Pfizer sharply increased its 2021 projection for revenues tied to its Covid-19 vaccine on Wednesday, forecasting the delivery of 500 million more doses compared with earlier expectations.

The US drugmaker, who has partnered with Germany's BioNTech on the vaccine, estimates delivering 2.1 billion doses, generating $33.5 billion in sales. The company's May forecast was for $26 billion in sales.

Pfizer also lifted its full-year profit outlook.

