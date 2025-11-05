<p>Prada is selling a safety pin for Rs 69,000. Yes, you read it right. Safety pins are generally used to fasten materials and secure fabric pieces.</p><p>Prada has taken this item of necessity to a new luxurious level which has created a buzz on the Internet. </p><p>Prada's safety pin brooch comes in three colours: light blue, pink and orange at $775. With colourful crochet cord detail, the pin is made of brass and adorned with signature logo triangle charm.</p>.Prada acknowledges Kolhapuri chappal designs, partners with Athani artisans.<p>A fashion influencer posted a reel on Instagram, talking about the price of the safety pin. </p><p>"Stop doing money wrong," the caption under the video read.</p>.<p>In the video, she examines the new product from Prada, and asks rich people what they are doing with their money. The video received a flurry of comments, where many commented saying they can make it at home. </p><p>"I can make this with stuff I have around my house! For way cheaper," a user commented.</p><p>"I feel like it is an insult to knitters and crocheters everywhere because what???", a second user commented.</p><p>Another user wrote, "I thought well maybe the pin is gold...that could explain this. Nope its brass.This is unreal."</p><p> "I'll do that for some Taco Bell", commented a fourth. </p><p>Prada was founded in 1913 in Milan by Mario Prada and was originally known as Prada Brothers. In 1978, Mario's granddaughter Miuccia Prada led the company's expansion into distinctive clothing that became a favorite among celebrities worldwide. </p>