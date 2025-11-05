Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Prada's 'luxury loot': Rs 69,000 for safety pin, Internet erupts with reactions

Prada has taken this item of necessity to a new luxurious level which has created a buzz on the Internet.
Last Updated : 05 November 2025, 10:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 November 2025, 10:27 IST
Business NewsTrendingPrada

Follow us on :

Follow Us