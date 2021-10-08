RBI extends SLTRO facility for SFBs till Dec 31

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 08 2021, 16:16 ist
  • updated: Oct 08 2021, 16:16 ist
The logo of Reserve Bank of India. Credit: Getty Images

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Friday announced to extend the on tap Special Long-Term Repo Operations (SLTRO) for small finance banks (SFBs) till December 31, 2021.

A three-year SLTRO facility of Rs 10,000 crore at the repo rate was made available to SFBs in May 2021 to be deployed for fresh lending of up to Rs 10 lakh per borrower.

This facility was made available till October 31, 2021.

“Recognising the persisting uneven impact of the pandemic on small business units, micro and small industries, and other unorganised sector entities, it has been decided to extend this facility till December 31, 2021,” RBI said on Friday.

This facility will now be available on tap to ensure extended support to these entities, RBI said. 

banks
lending
repo rates
RBI
Business News

