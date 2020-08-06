RBI Monetary Policy Highlights: Governor Das says FY21 real GDP may remain in the negative; MPC pauses rates; loan recast for MSMEs

RBI Governor, Shaktikanta Das, announced the decisions made by the six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to revive the coronavirus-hit economy. He laid down 6 vital steps including measures to enhance liquidity and setting up of an innovation hub for the financial sector. He also mentioned that for the year 2020-21 as a whole, real GDP growth is also estimated to be negative. He also said that RBI is perhaps the only central bank in the world that has set up a special quarantine facility for continuity of critical operations. He mentioned that imports fell sharply in June reflecting weak domestic demand and low international crude oil prices. Stay tuned for all the latest updates.