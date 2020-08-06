RBI Monetary Policy Live: Governor Shaktikanta Das announces loan recast for MSMEs

RBI Governor, Shaktikanta Das, announces the decisions made by the six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to revive the coronavirus-hit economy. He laid down 6 vital steps to bring up the economy. He also mentioned that for the year 2020-21 as a whole, real GDP growth is also estimated to be negative. He also said that RBI is perhaps the only central bank in the world which has set up a special quarantine facility for continuity of critical operations. Stay tuned for all the latest updates.
Abundant liquidity has helped mutual funds. We will take more steps to enhance liquidity aid for financial markets, says Governor Das
RBI's steps to enhance liquidity aid for the country's financial market
1. Mutual funds have stabilised since Franklin Templeton issue
2. To take more steps to enhance liquidity aid for financial markets
3. To further ease financial stress caused by COVID-19 disruptions
4. Fully mindful of need for stability of financial sector
5. To give liquidity of Rs 10,000 cr to NABARD, NHB at repo rate
Governor Das announces special window under the June 2019 circular based on resolution
1. Special window for cos under June 7, 2019 circular on resolution
2. Formed panel for suggesting resolution parameters
4. Stressed MSMEs remain eligible for debt restructuring
5. Formed panel for suggesting resolution parameters
6. Loan-to-value on gold loans raised to 90%
7. Reviewed priority sector loan norms
RBI to set up innovation hub in India for the financial sector
Transmission of rate cuts has been better. Abundant liquidity has supported segments like MFs, says Governor Das
Even for the lowest investment grade bonds, the spreads have come down significantly, says Shaktikanta Das
6 measures by MPC to revive economy
1. Enhance Liquidity support for financial markets
2. Reduce stress on economic sector caused by Covid-19 and strenghthening credit discipline
3. To improve flow of credit
4. Deepen Digitalpayment system
5. Augment customer safety in Cheque payments
6. Facilitate innovations accross Finance sector
Easing of financial conditions has enhanced transmission, says Das
RBI is perhaps the only central bank in the world which has set up a special quarantine facility for continuity of critical operations, says Governor Shaktikanta Das
Imports fell sharply in June reflecting weak domestic demand and low international crude oil prices, says Das
For the year 2020-21 as a whole, real GDP growth is also estimated to be negative: Das
"Taking into consideration all factors, the GDP growth in the first half of the year is estimated to remain in the contraction zone. For the year 2020-21 as a whole, real GDP growth is also estimated to be negative," he said.
"But any positive news on Covid-19 containment efforts will change the scenario," said RBI governor Shaktikanta Das'
While space for further monetary policy action is available, it is important to use it judiciously to maximise the beneficial effects on the underlying economy, says Governor Das.
Global economic activity has remained fragile in first half of 2020: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
All the MPC members unanimously voted in favour of keeping rates unchanged, says Das
Repo rate remains unchanged, announces Governor Shaktikanta Das
WATCH LIVE | RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das addresses the media
'Participants are keeping a close eye on the RBI policy outcome'
Participants are keeping a close eye on theRBIpolicy outcome and that would set the tone for the rest of the day as well, said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking
Domestic equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 150 points in opening session on Thursday ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy outcome.
The BSE Sensex was trading 183 points or 0.49 per cent higher at 37,846.33; while the NSE Nifty was up 52.70 points or 0.47 per cent at 11,154.35.
(PTI)
Here are 4 things to watch out for from the RBI's MPC statement
The Reserve Bank of India’s policy decision this week is a tricky one to call, with economists split over whether Governor Shaktikanta Das will lower interest rates again to support a fragile economy and banking sector in the face of above-target inflation.
Read more
RBI Committee meeting postponed to 12 pm
The RBI meeting is postponed to 12 pm today.
The central bank has been taking steps proactively to limit the damage to the economy caused by the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns.
It is to note that GovernorDas has recently turned his attention toward the fragile financial sector amid forecasts for a sharp rise in bad loans.
RBI likely to cut interest rates despite inflation risk
India's worsening economic outlook as coronavirus cases soar has raised the chance the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will cut interest rates at its policy review on Thursday, in spite of inflationary pressures.
Read more
RBI may go for status quo; announce other measures to boost growth
The RBI may refrain from cutting the benchmark lending rate on Thursday but can announce other measures like restructuring of loans amid the urgency to revive the coronavirus-hit economy, experts said.
The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), headed by the RBI Governor, is scheduled to announce its decision on August 6. This is the 24th meeting of the MPC.
Although opinions are divided on the rate cut, experts believe loan restructuring is more essential at this juncture to combat the impact of Covid-19.
(PTI)