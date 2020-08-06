RBI Monetary Policy Live: Governor Shaktikanta Das announces loan recast for MSMEs

RBI Governor, Shaktikanta Das, announces the decisions made by the six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to revive the coronavirus-hit economy. He laid down 6 vital steps to bring up the economy. He also mentioned that for the year 2020-21 as a whole, real GDP growth is also estimated to be negative. He also said that RBI is perhaps the only central bank in the world which has set up a special quarantine facility for continuity of critical operations. Stay tuned for all the latest updates.