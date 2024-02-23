RBI moves to ensure continuity of UPI transactions on Paytm

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday it has asked the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to examine a request from Paytm, formally known as One 97 Communications, to become a third party application provider (TPAP).

If approved, this would allow Paytm to continue processing payments via India's popular unified payments interface (UPI), but will need a set of newly identified banks to back the app.

The NPCI should facilitate four to five banks, with an ability to process high volumes of UPI payments, to act as service providers to Paytm, the RBI said of Friday.

"No new users are to be added by the said TPAP until all the existing users are migrated satisfactorily to a new handle," the RBI said.