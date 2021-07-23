Reliance Industries Q1 consolidated profit slips 7% YoY to Rs 12,273 crore

Indian oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd posted a 7.2 per cent fall in first-quarter profit on Friday, hurt by higher expenses.

The company, led by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, said consolidated profit fell to Rs 12,273 crore ($1.65 billion) in the quarter ended June 30, from Rs 13,233 crore a year earlier.

The year-ago results had benefited from a one-time gain on the company's investment in British oil major BP.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,44,372 crore from Rs 91,238 crore.

While oil-to-chemical (O2C) business rebounded, retail business took a hit from the second wave of the pandemic.

(With inputs from agencies)