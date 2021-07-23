RIL Q1 consolidated profit slips 7% YoY to Rs 12,273 cr

Reliance Industries Q1 consolidated profit slips 7% YoY to Rs 12,273 crore

The company, led by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, said consolidated profit fell to Rs 12,273 crore 

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 23 2021, 19:59 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2021, 20:06 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

Indian oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd posted a 7.2 per cent fall in first-quarter profit on Friday, hurt by higher expenses.

The company, led by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, said consolidated profit fell to Rs 12,273 crore  ($1.65 billion) in the quarter ended June 30, from Rs 13,233 crore a year earlier.

The year-ago results had benefited from a one-time gain on the company's investment in British oil major BP.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,44,372 crore from Rs 91,238 crore.

While oil-to-chemical (O2C) business rebounded, retail business took a hit from the second wave of the pandemic. 

(With inputs from agencies)

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Reliance Industries
Earnings
Mukesh Ambani

What's Brewing

Previously unseen star formation in Milky Way detected

Previously unseen star formation in Milky Way detected

An attempt to rewrite history

An attempt to rewrite history

Great Barrier Reef avoids UNESCO 'in danger' listing

Great Barrier Reef avoids UNESCO 'in danger' listing

Is Venkatesh's 'Narappa' better than 'Asuran'?

Is Venkatesh's 'Narappa' better than 'Asuran'?

Vidya Balan: Artist bringing personal political to life

Vidya Balan: Artist bringing personal political to life

Chiplun inundated as heavy rains pound Ratnagiri

Chiplun inundated as heavy rains pound Ratnagiri

See Shilpa Shetty's first post since husband's arrest

See Shilpa Shetty's first post since husband's arrest

 