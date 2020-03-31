RBI announces 2nd tranche of long-term repo operation

Reserve Bank announces second tranche of long-term repo operation on April 3

PTI
PTI,
  • Mar 31 2020, 12:50 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2020, 12:50 ist
The second TLTRO will be conducted for the notified amount on April 3 for an hour starting 11 AM, the apex bank said.

The Reserve Bank on Monday announced the second tranche of targeted long term repo operation (TLTRO) of Rs 25,000 crore for a three-year tenor.

The TLTRO as an instrument was introduced last Friday along with the policy rate cut of 0.75 per cent in order to encourage financial institutions to lend more. A slew of incentives were also announced to encourage the same.

The second TLTRO will be conducted for the notified amount on April 3 for an hour starting 11 AM, the apex bank said.

The total size of the TLTRO has been fixed at Rs 1 lakh crore and the RBI had announced the first TLTRO immediately on Friday.

The banks have to deploy the money in well-rated corporate bonds and have been incentivised by making it possible to recognise such investments in the held to maturity rather than mark to market, which makes a bank's earnings exposed to market volatilities. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Reserve Bank of India
repo rate
Finance
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Will coronavirus make the gender pay gap worse?

Will coronavirus make the gender pay gap worse?

How contagious are asymptomatic coronavirus carriers?

How contagious are asymptomatic coronavirus carriers?

Kolkata: Trans heroes samaritans to homeless & hungry

Kolkata: Trans heroes samaritans to homeless & hungry

A man-made disaster is unfolding

A man-made disaster is unfolding

Coronavirus: Lifesavers' cup of woe runneth over

Coronavirus: Lifesavers' cup of woe runneth over

Van Gogh painting stolen from closed Dutch museum

Van Gogh painting stolen from closed Dutch museum

 