Retail tomato prices drop 22.4% on improved supplies: Govt

The all-India average retail price of tomatoes stood at Rs 52.35 per kg on November 14, down from Rs 67.50 per kg on October 14, according to an official statement.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 November 2024, 10:53 IST

Published 17 November 2024, 10:53 IST
Business NewsRetailMinistry of Consumer AffairsTomato

