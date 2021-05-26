Royal Enfield to again shut down manufacturing plants

Royal Enfield to again shut down manufacturing plants from May 27-29

Many automakers who have factories in Tamil Nadu have decided to temporarily suspend operations

  May 26 2021
  • updated: May 26 2021, 18:12 ist
Eicher Motors Ltd. CEO Lal and President of Royal Enfield Singh pose in New Delhi. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Mid-sized motorcycle maker Royal Enfield has decided to shut its three plants in Tamil Nadu for three days, between May 27-29, in order to safeguard employees amid rising cases of Covid-19.

As per an internal note circulated among employees, the company has taken the stand due to the Covid situation in Chennai and subsequent lockdown announced by the state government to curb the spread of infectious disease.

The Tamil Nadu administration on May 22 had announced extending the ongoing lockdown for another week starting May 24 with more stringent measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the state.

With restrictions in place, Royal Enfield has decided to keep manufacturing operations across Thiruvottiyur, Oragadam, and Vallam Vadagal facilities suspended for three days, between May 27-29, and commence operations on May 31.

The company, which is a part of Eicher Motors, had earlier shut down its plants between May 13-16 in order to safeguard its employees amid the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in the country.

It had utilised the shutdown to undertake maintenance activity across the three manufacturing facilities.

With increase in Covid-19 cases and extension of lockdown, many automakers who have factories in Tamil Nadu have decided to temporarily suspend operations.

On May 24, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) announced suspension of operations at its Chennai plant for five days starting May 25 in view of the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions imposed by the Tamil Nadu government. 

