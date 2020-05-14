Rs 10,000-cr work offered under MNREGS to migrants: FM

Rs 10,000-cr job work offered under MNREGS to migrant workers: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 14 2020, 16:54 ist
  • updated: May 14 2020, 16:57 ist
AFP photo for representation

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said Rs 10,000 crore has been spent in the last two months on creating 14.62 crore man-days of work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGS) to help migrant workers.

Announcing the second tranche of economic stimulus package, she said the work has been offered to 2.33 crore wage seekers till May 13.

About 40-50 per cent more persons have been enrolled as compared to May last year, she said.

On reforms in pipeline, she said the government is for universal right to minimum wages and wants to remove regional disparity through a national floor wage.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
labourers
MGNREGS
Employment
Nirmala Sitharaman

What's Brewing

How politics is hampering COVID-19 battle in Bengal

How politics is hampering COVID-19 battle in Bengal

UN chief: Psychological suffering from virus growing

UN chief: Psychological suffering from virus growing

Twin antibodies that may help fight COVID-19 identified

Twin antibodies that may help fight COVID-19 identified

Address mental health needs amid COVID-19 pandemic: UN

Address mental health needs amid COVID-19 pandemic: UN

 