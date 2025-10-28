<p>Bengaluru: Sattva Group, a Bengaluru-based real estate and infrastructure developer, has in partnership with Innovalus announced the launch of GCCBase, a platform designed to help multinational companies set up and scale Global Capability Centres (GCCs) across India.</p><p>Leveraging deep local expertise, strategic partnerships, and industry intelligence, GCCBase aims to redefine how global businesses establish and scale in India, creating a seamless, efficient, and high-impact GCC expansion journey, the company said in a statement.</p><p>GCCBase has introduced a graduated, modular framework that adapts to each company’s growth stage. Its Vertical-Specific Micro-GCC Pods (20–75 FTEs) can go live within 90 days, enabling clients to establish fully functional teams in areas such as Generative AI Design Studios, Feature Accelerator Pods, Transformation Pods, and SOC & Threat-Hunting Pods. Each micro-GCC is designed for quick activation, compliance alignment, and productivity from day zero.</p><p>With over three decades of experience in creating and managing premium business environments for Fortune 500 companies, technology leaders, and innovation-driven enterprises, Sattva Group has been helping global corporations build and scale in India. Its diversified portfolio spans 78 million sq. ft. of premium developments, with an additional 71+ million sq. ft. under construction across major cities.</p><p>GCCBase will initially focus on high-growth sectors such as technology, banking and financial services, healthcare and engineering, which together account for nearly 70% of India’s GCC footprint. The platform supports enterprises across every stage of their journey, from entity incorporation to operational maturity ensuring governance, consistency and long-term value creation.</p><p>“The momentum is undeniable. We are seeing increasing interest from companies of all sizes; from high-growth startups to Fortune 500 giants that want to build in India,” said Vishal Vijay, Chief Executive Officer of GCCBase.</p><p>India today hosts more than 1,600 Global Capability Centres, employing over two million professionals and generating upwards of $46 billion in annual economic value. These centres are no longer limited to transactional processes. They now lead global mandates in product design, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and advanced analytics.</p><p>Industry estimates suggest India could surpass 2,500 GCCs by 2030, representing a $110 billion opportunity and creating an additional one million high-skill jobs. According to NASSCOM, over 60% of the world’s top 2,000 corporations either already operate or plan to set up GCCs in India, attracted by its talent depth, digital infrastructure and policy stability.</p>