Seasonal hiring to surge 20% this year; e-commerce leads the way

Bengaluru: Seasonal jobs are set to increase by 20 per cent compared to last year, as per data released by global matching and hiring platform, Indeed, on Thursday.
In fact, the rise is more marked in Tier 2 and 3 cities (such as Nagpur, Jaipur, Vadodara, Kochi, Vizag, Madurai, Lucknow, Gurugram, Chandigarh, Indore, Coimbatore, Surat, Bhubaneswar, and Bhopal) where a 22-25 per cent increase in hiring is seen.
On the other hand, metros like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, and Kolkata are seeing an 18-20 per cent climb over previous year’s numbers. This shows rising consumer spending in tier 2 and 3 cities and also the effects of increased internet penetration, according to Indeed.
E-commerce leads with an estimated 35 per cent increase in demand in the seasonal workforce. Logistics follows at 15 per cent due to increased transportation, warehousing, and delivery activities. Industries following are retail (14 per cent), quick commerce (11 per cent), BFSI (9 per cent), consumer products (8 per cent), tourism and hospitality (5 per cent), and manufacturing (3 per cent).
Top roles expected to see the highest increase in gig hiring this festive season compared to previous quarters are delivery executives with a 30 per cent increase in job postings, warehouse workers at 25 per cent, logistics coordinators at 20 per cent, in-store sales executives at 15 per cent, and customer care executives at 15 per cent.
This survey was conducted by Valuvox on behalf of Indeed amongst 1,137 employers and 2,543 jobseekers and employees. The respondents were picked from nine cities and further categorised into large, medium, and small organisations and sectors.
Published 05 September 2024, 20:45 IST