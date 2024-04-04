Sebi's security management systems, operations control get ISO certification

New Delhi: Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday said it has received ISO certification for two of its information security systems and two operations controls.

This certification highlights Sebi's commitment to upholding high standards of cybersecurity and ensuring the confidentiality, integrity and availability of its data and operations.

The regulator has obtained the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification for Information Security Management System at the Primary Data Centre; Security Operations Control (SOC) and Network Operations Control (NOC) Operations; and Information Security Management System at the Disaster Recovery site, according to a release.