Sensex dives 704 points due to fag-end sell-off

Sensex dives 704 points on fag-end sell-off; Nifty ends below 17K

Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India and Bajaj Finance were the gainers

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 19 2022, 16:11 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2022, 16:12 ist
Credit: PTI File Photo

Markets went into a tailspin during fag-end of the trade on Tuesday, with the Sensex closing 703.59 points lower as weakness in HDFC twins and Infosys continued to dent sentiments.

Concerns over rising inflation and foreign fund outflows in the wake of the uncertain geopolitical situation also sapped investor confidence.

In a highly volatile trade, the Sensex finished 703.59 points or 1.23 per cent lower at 56,463.15 as fag-end selling emerged. In choppy trade, the benchmark hit a high of 57,464.08 and a low of 56,009.07 during the day. The NSE Nifty declined 215 points or 1.25 per cent to settle at 16,958.65.

Both the indices closed in the red for the fifth straight session.

Also Read — India faces global challenges from position of strength, says RBI article

From the 30-share Sensex pack, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ITC, Tech Mahindra and HCL Technologies were among the major laggards. In contrast, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India and Bajaj Finance were the gainers.

In Asia, markets in Shanghai and Hong Kong settled lower, while Seoul and Tokyo were up. Markets in Europe were also trading lower in the afternoon session. Stocks in the US had ended marginally lower on Monday.

International oil benchmark Brent crude declined 1.39 per cent to $ 111.6 per barrel. Foreign institutional investors continued their selling spree, offloading shares worth a net Rs 6,387.45 crore on Monday, according to exchange data. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sensex
BSE
NSE
Nifty
Business News

Related videos

What's Brewing

How long does menopause last?

How long does menopause last?

Guitar that broke Oasis up for grabs in Paris auction

Guitar that broke Oasis up for grabs in Paris auction

Deported Ukrainians in Russia dream of returning home

Deported Ukrainians in Russia dream of returning home

After a 2-year ban, hugs are back at Disneyland

After a 2-year ban, hugs are back at Disneyland

Iran fights to recover stolen antiquities

Iran fights to recover stolen antiquities

Electric chopsticks are here to enhance salty taste

Electric chopsticks are here to enhance salty taste

Sleuths tackle art traffickers in a global black market

Sleuths tackle art traffickers in a global black market

Coins worth Rs 11 cr missing from SBI vaults

Coins worth Rs 11 cr missing from SBI vaults

All Saints Church to lose 7 more trees to metro

All Saints Church to lose 7 more trees to metro

DH Toon | Communal violence takes stage amid inflation

DH Toon | Communal violence takes stage amid inflation

 