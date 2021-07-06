Sensex hits record high as financial stocks shine

Nifty was firm above 15,900

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 06 2021, 14:11 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2021, 14:31 ist
The Bombay Stock Exchange. Credit: PTI Photo

Benchmark equity index Sensex on Tuesday hit a record high, led by gains in financial stocks. The index rose nearly 250 points to a new high of 53,129, while Nifty was firm above 15,900. 

At the time of filing the copy at 14:06 IST, Sensex was trading 240 points up at 53,120, while Nifty was trading 72 points higher at 15,906.

UltraTech Cement, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, and IndusInd Bank were among the top gainers in the Sensex pack.

More to follow...

