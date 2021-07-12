Sensex, Nifty end flat after volatile session

Sensex, Nifty end flat after volatile session

Bharti Airtel was the top loser in the Sensex pack, slipping around 1 per cent

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 12 2021, 17:20 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2021, 17:21 ist
Ultratech Cement, ICICI Bank, SBI, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank and IndusInd Bank were among the gainers. Credit: PTI Photo

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty closed on a flat note after a volatile session on Monday, following a mixed trend in global equities.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 13.50 points or 0.03 per cent lower at 52,372.69, while the broader NSE Nifty inched 2.80 points or 0.02 per cent higher at 15,692.60.

Bharti Airtel was the top loser in the Sensex pack, slipping around 1 per cent, followed by Tata Steel, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HDFC, Bajaj Auto and PowerGrid.

On the other hand, Ultratech Cement, ICICI Bank, SBI, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank and IndusInd Bank were among the gainers.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Seoul and Tokyo ended with significant gains.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading with losses in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, the rupee appreciated by 6 paise to close at 74.58 against the US dollar.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 1.47 per cent lower at $74.44 per barrel. 

