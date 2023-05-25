Separate tablets with QR codes could be available soon

The consumer affairs ministry is in the process of developing a strategy for perforated tablet strips that includes the manufacturing and expiration dates on each section, a report in the Times of India said.

It will help customers to just purchase a small quantity of tablets where the ripped strip will still contain all the relevant information. The other alternative being considered is to include QR codes on either the medication strips or each tablet, "depending on the viability", the report stated quoting sources.

“We have suggestions to adopt perforation technology to cut the strip and also to print manufacturing and expiry date on each strip and even use QR code. The main focus is also to see that there is not much additional cost on consumers,” an official was quoted in the report.

As of now, the important details like expiry details and date of manufacture are mentioned on the full strip.

The steps in this direction are being taken after the National Consumer Helpline (NCH) run by the consumer affairs ministry saw an increase in complaints of chemists insisting customers on buying the entire strip.

In view of these complaints, recently, the ministry convened a round of meetings with senior members of the pharmaceutical and medical industries, as well as with top representatives of the Drug Controller General of India. According to officials, the matter was discussed, and the ministry recommended looking into alternative technologies for pharmaceutical packaging.

According to officials, forcing customers to purchase an entire strip of medication not just results in waste but also burdens them financially. As per the report, the cost of printing a QR code on each tablet may be less than 10 paise.