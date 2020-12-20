US blacklisting will hurt advanced technology R&D: SMIC

SMIC says US blacklisting will hurt its advanced technology R&D

Reuters
Reuters, Hong Kong,
  • Dec 20 2020, 16:01 ist
  • updated: Dec 20 2020, 16:01 ist
SMIC logo. Credit: Reuters Photo

China's biggest chipmaker SMIC said on Sunday that being put on a US trade blacklist would pose a significant adverse impact to its research and development in its 10-nanometer and more advanced chip technology.

The United States added dozens of Chinese companies, including SMIC and Chinese drone manufacturer SZ DJI Technology Co, to a trade blacklist on Friday.

In a filing on the Shanghai stock exchange, the chipmaker said it did not expect the US decision to have a major negative impact on its short-term operations and finances.

SMIC said it would keep communicating with the US government and take all possible steps for a solution.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

China
United States
Chip

What's Brewing

Graffiti explodes across Covid-era New York

Graffiti explodes across Covid-era New York

The paradoxical tale of two cities

The paradoxical tale of two cities

Never thought I would see another day like that: GRV

Never thought I would see another day like that: GRV

Wuhan's closing feels like y'day: Memories of lockdown

Wuhan's closing feels like y'day: Memories of lockdown

Kodagu's lost legacy

Kodagu's lost legacy

Messi equals Pele's record of goals for a single club

Messi equals Pele's record of goals for a single club

 