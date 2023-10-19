SoftBank fund to sell Rs 1,024 crore stake in Zomato

Zomato and Softbank did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

In August, Softbank's Vision Fund sold a 1.17 per cent stake in Zomato in a deal valued at Rs 947 crore at 94.7 rupees apiece in bulk deals.

US-based private equity firm Tiger Global, also in August, sold its remaining Rs 1,124 crore stake in the company after cutting 2.34 per cent stake last year.

Zomato shares have gained 88.3 per cent so far this year and closed 1.4 per cent lower on Thursday.