SpaceX finalises new funding round at minimum valuation of $60 bn: Report

SpaceX finalises funding at minimum valuation of $60 bn

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 29 2021, 08:18 ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2021, 08:18 ist

Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX is nearing funding round in February that could value the company at a minimum of $60 billion, Business Insider reported on Thursday, citing three people familiar with the matter.

The latest round is expected to price each share between $325 and $350, the report said. (https://bit.ly/39rlnoU)

The company was previously valued at $46 billion in a funding round in August, according to the report.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

