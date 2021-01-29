SpaceX finalises new funding round at minimum valuation of $60 bn: Report

Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX is nearing funding round in February that could value the company at a minimum of $60 billion, Business Insider reported on Thursday, citing three people familiar with the matter.
The latest round is expected to price each share between $325 and $350, the report said. (https://bit.ly/39rlnoU)
The company was previously valued at $46 billion in a funding round in August, according to the report.
SpaceX did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
