SpiceJet discontinues Hyderabad-Ayodhya direct flight

Mumbai: Ajay Singh-promoted no-frills carrier SpiceJet has discontinued its direct flight services to Ayodhya from Hyderabad within two months of its launch, citing demand issue.

The Gurugram-based airline had started its three times a week non-stop flight services on the Hyderabad-Ayodhya route from early April this year.

"SpiceJet has discontinued its non-stop flight services to Ayodhya from Hyderabad from June 1," a source at the GMR Group-operated Hyderabad International Airport said.

The airline was operating these services thrice a week to the temple town from the Telangana capital.

"Flight schedule is driven solely by commercial considerations and demand," SpiceJet spokesperson said in a statement.