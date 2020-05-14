Styrene monomer removed from India plant after deadly gas leak in Vizag

Styrene monomer removed from India plant post gas leak

PTI
  May 14 2020
Thousands of tonnes of styrene monomer stored at an Indian chemical plant where a toxic gas leak killed a dozen people last week are being shipped back to South Korea, the operator said Thursday.

By removing the flammable chemical, which is used to make plastic and synthetic rubber, LG Polymers India said it hoped to "eliminate all risks" at the site in the eastern port city of Visakhapatnam.

The May 7 pre-dawn accident killed 12 people, injured hundreds and knocked many unconscious as they tried to flee the area around the plant, which is owned by South Korea's LG Chem.

Authorities said the plant was not fully staffed when the gas leak happened due to restrictions imposed by a nationwide lockdown for the coronavirus outbreak.

LG Polymers India, a unit of LG Chem, is investigating the cause of the accident. Police and authorities are also probing the incident.

Around 8,000 tonnes of liquid styrene monomer have been removed from the plant and taken to the port for shipment back to South Korea, K.B.S. Prasad, deputy chief inspector of industries in Visakhapatnam, told AFP.

Another 5,000 tonnes would be removed by Saturday.

"We are now in the middle of an ongoing survey of all other industrial and manufacturing units in the region... to ensure everything is safe and such an incident doesn't happen again," Prasad added.

LG Polymers India said it would roll out financial and other aid to families and communities affected by the gas leak.

Although the death toll was lower than feared, the accident evoked memories of Bhopal where a gas leak killed around 3,500 people in 1984.

