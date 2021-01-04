Sun Pharma commences Phase 2 clinical trial for psoriasis drug

Sun Pharma commences Phase 2 trial for psoriasis drug

The study will enrol around 240 subjects and topline results are expected in 2022, it added

Sun Pharma on Monday said it has initiated Phase 2 clinical trial for a product being developed to treat patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.

The Phase 2 study is a randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled study to assess the efficacy and safety of SCD-044 (novel molecule) in the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries said in a statement.

The study will enrol around 240 subjects and topline results are expected in 2022, it added.

SCD-044 is also being evaluated in other autoimmune disorders and Phase 2 studies for other indications like atopic dermatitis, are also expected to be initiated soon, the Mumbai-based drug major said.

In May last year, Sun Pharma entered into a worldwide in-licensing agreement with Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd (SPARC) for the development and commercialisation of SCD-044. 

