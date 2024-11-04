Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Suzuki unveils first battery electric SUV in Europe

Production of the model is slated to commence at Suzuki Motor Gujarat in India in spring 2025
PTI
Last Updated : 04 November 2024, 17:04 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 November 2024, 17:04 IST
Business NewsElectric Vehiclesuzuki

Follow us on :

Follow Us