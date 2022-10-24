16 more adware apps detected on Google Play Store

While Google has made strides in creating and improving the robustness of screen apps entering its Android ecosystem, bad actors with devious techniques manage to sneak into Google Play Store.

In the latest instance, McAfee's cyber security researchers has detected 16 adware-laced Android on Google Play Store, and they have managed to hoodwink people to install on more than 20 million (two crores) devices around the world.

These adware apps are created with the sole intention to earn as much revenue as possible by fooling people. If they touch any on-screen buttons on the app, the latter will flood the full-screen ads on the phone ruining the user experience on Android phones.

Some apps even redesigned their logos with Google-like services to avoid detection from users uninstalling them.

And, they also work in the background non-stop and drain the battery faster, and also sometimes cause the device is overheating. This way, it might even hurt the phone's brand reputation.



Bad apps detected on Google Play Store. Credit: McAfee



List of bad apps detected include High-Speed Camera (10 million plus installation), Smart Task Manager (five million +), Memo calendar (one million+ ), K-Dictinary (one million+), Busan Bus (one million+), Flashlight+ (500,000+), Quick Note (500,000+), Currency Convertor(500,000+), Joycode (100,000+), EzDica (100,000+), Instagram Profile Downloader (100,000+), Ez Notes (100,000+), Flashlite (1,000+), Calcul (100+), DX Clean and Image Vault.

As you can see from the aforementioned list, smart bad actors create apps study the popularity chart of Google Play Store, and create types of utilities such as photo editors, document convertors, colorful wallpapers, dictionaries, storage space cleaners, and others. This way, people unknowingly install them and ruin their phones.

After McAfee complained to Google, all 16 apps have been taken down from the Play store. Those of you who have already downloaded them, uninstall them now.

It is advised for Android phone users to be wary of apps developed by unknown publishers. Also, make it a habit of reading the reviews at the base of the app on the Google Play Store.

There will always be telltale signs of bad ratings from users who have installed them and ruined their user experience on the phone.

To be on the safer side, install anti-virus apps from reputed technology companies for early detection of bad apps on the phone.

