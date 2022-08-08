Amid slow phone shipments, Xiaomi leads in India

International Data Corporation (IDC) on Monday released the preliminary report on smartphone shipments' details for the quarter ending in June 2022.

India saw a tepid growth of three percent year-to-year growth in the April-June 2022 quarter compared to the previous year's same period. Companies shipped more than 35 million handsets and in total, they managed to clear the inventory of 71 million units in the first half of 2022, one per cent decline compared to H1 2021.

“The primary challenge in 2021 was around supply constraints, which have eased considerably. However, the market is now facing demand contraction in 2022 due to rising inflation and higher input costs, leading to higher market prices. As a result, the inventory cycles are increasing across brands and channels," said Upasana Joshi, Research Manager, Client Devices, IDC India.

Thanks to Redmi 10 series, Redmi 9A Sport, and Redmi Note 11 series, Xiaomi lead the pack on Q2, 2022. All three models accounted for 35% of the company's total 9.8 million shipments for the quarter. It now commands 20.4 per cent market share.

Realme saw strong YoY growth of 24 percent, the biggest among the top five players in India. It Shipped 4.9 million units and placed second with a 17.5 per cent market share this quarter.

Vivo came in third with five million unit shipments and has a 16.9 per cent market share.

On the other hand, Samsung was able to ship close to 5.5 million units and managed to secure the fourth position with 16.3 per cent market share.

And, Oppo shipped 4.6 million phone units and rounded off the top five slots with 11.5 per cent market share.

The rest of the brands such as Apple, OnePlus, Tecno Mobiles, Motorola and others have a combined share of 17.5 per cent.

