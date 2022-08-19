Android 13: List of phones eligible for Google's new OS

Google earlier this week rolled out Android 13 update to its Pixel phones. The new OS comes with improvements in terms of user privacy, multi-language support, customised bed time mode, option to control notification flooding the lockscreen, and more.
Several OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) such as Samsung, Asus, HMD (Nokia phones), iQOO, Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Sharp, Sony, Tecno, Vivo, Xiaomi, and more are expected to release Android 13 in the coming weeks starting with premium phones and later to mid-range and budget handsets.
DH will be listing the devices that are confirmed and also those, which are most likely to receive Google's latest mobile operating system.
|Brands
|Phone models confirmed to get Android 13 (*)
|Phone models most likely to get Android 13 (*)
|Pixel 4, 4a XL, 4a 5G, 4a 4G-LTE, Pixel 5, 5a 5G, Pixel 6, 6 Pro, and 6a series.
|---------------------------
|Samsung
Galaxy S series: Galaxy S22, S22 Ultra, S22 Plus, Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, S21 Ultra, S21 FE, S20 Ultra, S20+ 5G, S20+, S20 5G, S20, and upcoming S series devices
Galaxy Note series: Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G, Note20 Ultra, Note20 5G, Note20, Note10+ 5G, Note10+, Note10 5G, Note10, Note10 Lite and upcoming Note series devices
Galaxy Foldable devices: Galaxy Z Fold4, Z Flip4, Galaxy Z Fold3, Z Flip3, Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, Z Fold2, Z Flip 5G, Z Flip, Fold 5G, Fold.
Galaxy A series: Galaxy A71 5G, A71, A51 5G, A51, A90 5G and select upcoming A series devices
Tablets: Galaxy Tab S8, S8+, S8 SE, S7+ 5G, Tab S7+, Tab S7 5G3, Tab S7, Tab S6 5G4, Tab S6, Tab S6 Lite, and upcoming Tab S series devices
|--------------------------
|HMD Global's Nokia
|Not yet announced
|Yet to be ascertained
|Xiaomi
|Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro.
|Yet to be ascertained
|OnePlus
|OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10T,
|OnePlus 9 series, Nord 2T, 9RT, 10R 5G
|Oppo
|Reno8 Pro 5G, Reno8 5G, Reno7 Pro, Reno 7 5G, Reno 6 5G, F21 Pro, K10 5G, A76, Reno 6 Pro 5G, Reno6 Pro Diwali edition, Reno5 Pro 5G, F21 Pro 5G, F19 Pro+, K10, A96, Find X2, A74 5G, Oppo Pad Air, F19 Pro, F19, F19s, A77, A57, A55, A53s
|----
|Realme
|GT 2 Pro 5G
|Yet to be ascertained.
|Vivo
|Vivo X80 Pro
|Yet to be ascertained.
|Poco
|Not yet confirmed
|Yet to be ascertained.
|Motorola
|Not yet confirmed
|---------------------
|TCL
|Not yet confirmed
|----------------------------
|iQOO
|Not yet confirmed
|----------------------------
|Asus
|Not yet confirmed
|Zenfone Flip, ROG Phone 5, ROG Phone 4 and more
[* More phone models will be added to the list as and when companies announce Android 13 updates to their respective phones.]
