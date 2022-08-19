Google Android 13 coming to these phones [full list]

Android 13: List of phones eligible for Google's new OS

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 19 2022, 19:30 ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2022, 19:30 ist

Google earlier this week rolled out Android 13 update to its Pixel phones. The new OS comes with improvements in terms of user privacy, multi-language support, customised bed time mode, option to control notification flooding  the lockscreen, and more.

Several OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) such as  Samsung, Asus, HMD (Nokia phones), iQOO, Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Sharp, Sony, Tecno, Vivo, Xiaomi, and more are expected to release Android 13 in the coming weeks starting with premium phones and later to mid-range and budget handsets.

Must read | Android 13: Key features you should know about Google's latest mobile OS

DH will be listing the devices that are confirmed and also those, which are most likely to receive Google's latest mobile operating system.

BrandsPhone models confirmed to get Android 13 (*)Phone models most likely to get Android 13 (*)
GooglePixel 4, 4a XL, 4a 5G, 4a 4G-LTE, Pixel 5, 5a 5G, Pixel 6, 6 Pro, and 6a series.---------------------------
Samsung 

Galaxy S series: Galaxy S22, S22 Ultra, S22 Plus, Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, S21 Ultra, S21 FE, S20 Ultra, S20+ 5G, S20+, S20 5G, S20, and upcoming S series devices

Galaxy Note series: Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G, Note20 Ultra, Note20 5G, Note20, Note10+ 5G, Note10+, Note10 5G, Note10, Note10 Lite and upcoming Note series devices

Galaxy Foldable devices: Galaxy Z Fold4, Z Flip4, Galaxy Z Fold3, Z Flip3, Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, Z Fold2, Z Flip 5G, Z Flip, Fold 5G, Fold.

Galaxy A series: Galaxy A71 5G, A71, A51 5G, A51, A90 5G and select upcoming A series devices

Tablets: Galaxy Tab S8, S8+, S8 SE, S7+ 5G, Tab S7+, Tab S7 5G3, Tab S7, Tab S6 5G4, Tab S6, Tab S6 Lite, and upcoming Tab S series devices
 

 --------------------------
HMD Global's Nokia Not yet announcedYet to be ascertained
Xiaomi Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro.Yet to be ascertained
OnePlusOnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10T, OnePlus 9 series, Nord 2T, 9RT, 10R 5G
Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G, Reno8 5G, Reno7 Pro, Reno 7 5G, Reno 6 5G, F21 Pro, K10 5G, A76, Reno 6 Pro 5G, Reno6 Pro Diwali edition, Reno5 Pro 5G, F21 Pro 5G, F19 Pro+, K10, A96, Find X2, A74 5G, Oppo Pad Air, F19 Pro, F19, F19s, A77, A57, A55, A53s ----
Realme GT 2 Pro 5GYet to be ascertained.
Vivo Vivo X80 ProYet to be ascertained.
PocoNot yet confirmedYet to be ascertained.
Motorola Not yet confirmed---------------------
TCL Not yet confirmed ----------------------------
iQOONot yet confirmed ----------------------------
AsusNot yet confirmedZenfone Flip, ROG Phone 5, ROG Phone 4 and more

[* More phone models will be added to the list as and when companies announce Android 13 updates to their respective phones.]

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

DH Tech
Technology News
Google
Android 13
Samsung
Oppo
OnePlus
Nokia
Pixel phone
Motorola
Asus
Xiaomi
Vivo
Realme
iQoo

What's Brewing

Rich nations gobble up fuel, poor ones stuck in unrest

Rich nations gobble up fuel, poor ones stuck in unrest

Scientists find weak spot across major Covid variants

Scientists find weak spot across major Covid variants

Here's why Earth just had its shortest day on record

Here's why Earth just had its shortest day on record

'I have nothing left': Flooding adds to Afghan crises

'I have nothing left': Flooding adds to Afghan crises

700 mn tonne of CO2 can be saved if people cycle: Study

700 mn tonne of CO2 can be saved if people cycle: Study

 