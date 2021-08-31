Apple acquires Primephonic; will launch dedicated classical music app in 2022

Besides focusing on hardware, Apple over the last few years is steadily investing resources to improve revenues from services. In 2018, it acquired Shazam, a popular app that can quickly identify a song with just a few seconds of listening to a music clip.

Now, the Cupertino-based company has purchased another similar app Primephonic, renowned for its classical songs streaming service.

Primephonic offers simple search and browsing functionality optimised for classical, premium-quality audio in addition to extensive contextual details on repertoire and recordings. Customers also get a playlist of songs handpicked by experts.

“We love and have a deep respect for classical music, and Primephonic has become a fan favorite for classical enthusiasts. Together, we’re bringing great new classical features to Apple Music, and in the near future, we’ll deliver a dedicated classical experience that will truly be the best in the world,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats.

Primephonic has announced that it will stop taking new subscribers with immediate effect and also the app service for the existing subscribers will go offline on September 7.

Apple has confirmed that it will be bringing a dedicated classical music app in early 2022 for niche music enthusiasts.



Apple Music (screen-grab)



Until then, current Primephonic subscribers will receive six months of Apple Music for free. Users will get access to more than 75 million songs, which includes hundreds of thousands of classical albums, all in Lossless, high-resolution audio, and with support for Spatial Audio.

