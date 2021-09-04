Apple AirTag review: Fantastic smart tracker with privacy at the core

After several months of speculations, Apple finally unveiled the AirTag, an article tracking gadget in April this year.

Due to lockdown in India during the second wave of Covid-19, there was no scope for venturing out of the house. Once the cases slowed in the second half of 2021, I was able to explore almost all aspects of AirTag's tracking features.

Here are my thoughts on Apple's tiny cute gadget.

Design and build quality:

Apple AirTag comes in a compact circular form factor with a slight bulge in the middle and is very lightweight.

Apple has used precision-etched polished stainless steel for the AirTag and comes with IP67 water- and dust-resistant rating, making it an all-weather device.

It also houses a built-in speaker to play sounds to assist in locating the misplaced AirTag. On the back, it has a removable cover that makes it easy for users to replace the battery.



Apple AirTag. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Besides the speaker, AirTag comes equipped with an Apple-designed U1 chip. It makes good use of the Ultra-Wideband technology, enabling Precision Finding for iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 users.

User-experience

Setting up AirTag is as simple as it gets. Just open it from the package and remove the paper placed between the battery and circuit, the AirTag animation pops up on the iPhone. Then, we just have to follow the on-screen suggestions. Finally, just name the AirTag such as a house or a vehicle key, or a bag.



Apple AirTag automatically initiates the connection procedure with an iPhone. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Once done, the user will be able to track all the AirTags under the same roof-- Find My app.



Apple iPhone users can give names to each AirTag. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



During the test, I first wanted to check out the intensity of the AirTag's sound. I placed it very deep inside the sofa and pressed the on-screen sound button on the Find My app; well, I am happy to note that it works as advertised. I was able to hear the beeping sound clearly.



Apple iPhone users can track AirTag using Find My app. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



If the AirTag is misplaced within the house and you can easily track it.



Apple iPhone users can track AirTag using Find My app. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Also, if you happen to own iPhone 11 (or newer models), the Find My app will offer an animated turn-by-turn guide to the precise location of the AirTag.



Apple AirTag turn-by-turn guide feature. DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Another noteworthy aspect of the AirTag, is that it can help owners to locate misplaced articles not just a few meters away, but also several kilometers away (more on that below).

The Apple AirTag comes with a standard CR2032 battery and is supposed to easily last more than a year. It's pretty simple to replace a drained cell with any store-bought battery. Just have to separate the white back case from the steel panel to get the battery.

Also, you can always keep a check on the battery life of the AirTag on the Find My app. You can see the battery sign just below the item's name.



You can find the battery life status in the Find My app. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



User privacy

New technology innovations, be it a smartphone or in this case, the AirTag, are created with a primary focus on improving the quality of life of the people, but some times they are misused.

For instance, the phones with 30X zoom cameras offered to shoot big monuments or to get close-up shots of activities during a sporting event, but there are some creepy people, who use them to pry on the neighbours.



Apple AirTag. Picture Credit: Apple



Here too, when AirTag was announced, many feared it could be used to illegally track people. The small size of the gadget makes it easy for criminals to smuggle them into the target's purse or coat.

Apple has put a lot of thought to address the privacy issue. It has incorporated an ingenious feature in the AirTag to ring loudly if it has been separated from the owner for too long.

The sound will make the person know that there is a device near him/her and find it.



Apple AirTag's tracking warning on the iPhone. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Also, if AirTag is found to be moving along with an unknown person and happens to own an iPhone(with iOS 14.5 or later versions), a warning message pops up on the screen to suggest that an 'AirTag has been detected near you'. Also, it shows the map with tracking and time details. The user can even make the device play sound to locate it.

I tested it and as you can see in the photo below (my brother's phone), it worked wonderfully well.

Apple is also working on an Android app, which will enable non-Apple device (with NFC) owners to get notified of an un-identified AirTag potentially following them.

Already, the firmware update has been released to AirTag. It will make the AirTag make sounds at intervals of 8 hours and 24 hours when it gets separated from the owner.

What if AirTag is deemed lost and has very little chance of getting it back?

If you can't locate it on the Find My app, you can set it on lost mode. If ever an Apple device with NFC (Near Field Communication) or Ultra-Wideband technology comes close to the lost AirTag, the latter can send a signal with location details on Find My network. This information can be used by the owner to retrieve the AirTag.

Also, the user can assign a phone number to the lost AirTag. Whenever a public member finds it, he/she can hold it near the Apple device and the contact information gets displayed. The latter can then call the person and hand it over.

Final thoughts

Apple AirTag is a wonderful piece of tech tailor-made for people (including me) who have a fish-like short memory. It works fantastically for tracking the misplaced items and even more precisely when used with iPhone 11 or newer models (with Ultra-Wideband technology).

With spatial awareness tech, the Find My app on iPhone can offer you turn-by-turn guidance to the precise location of the AirTag. For other models, users can activate AirTag to make a sound.

Most importantly, the user privacy feature is praiseworthy, making Apple AirTag a compelling buy.

AirTag can be bought for Rs 3,190 a piece or consumers can go for the pack of four for Rs 10,900.



Apple offers in-house branded accessories and also the engraving option for consumers while buying AirTag on its official online store. (Credit: Apple)



It should be noted that Apple offers exclusive engraving options on AirTag on its official online Apple store for free. Also, the company has a various range of accessories for AirTag including leather-based keychains.

