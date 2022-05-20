Apple almost ready with Augmented Reality headset

Apple almost ready with Augmented Reality headset

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 20 2022, 12:51 ist
  • updated: May 20 2022, 12:52 ist

While Facebook, HTC, Microsoft, and other technology companies are open about their Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR/VR) hardware, there was very little information on Apple's own pet project.

Now, a new report from Bloomberg says it might happen much sooner. Apparently, Apple hosts a board of directors meeting four times a year to get updates from the engineering team on future products. During the recent meet, they showcased the working mixed reality prototype to the members with CEO Tim Cook in attendance.

There is no word if the product engineers got the nod or not, but the headgear is said very promising. The first-generation model is said to feature a bulky design with a camera on the exterior side and a high-resolution inner display to stream content in front of the eyes.

Initially, the headset will be able to stream immersive content and support virtual meetings. With the advancement of technology, every new iteration will gain more features.

There is no word on the cost of Apple's mixed reality headset, but speculations are rife is that it may cost anywhere between $1000 (approx. Rs 77,553) and $3000 (around Rs 2,32,657).

The iPhone has long been the company's cash cow, but for the last few years, it has become iterative with just incremental hardware upgrades. 

However, the new AR/VR headgear is touted to open up a new avenue for the company to generate revenue.

Last week, Apple discontinued the iconic iPod was discontinued. Now, it looks like, the company has something new addition to its product portfolio.

Must read | It's curtains for iPod, as Apple pulls the plug on iconic music player

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

DH Tech
Technology News
AR
VR
Apple
Augmented Reality
virtual reality

What's Brewing

Most expensive car: 1955 Mercedes sells for €135 mn

Most expensive car: 1955 Mercedes sells for €135 mn

A pretty, stinky, rare mushroom fruits at IISc

A pretty, stinky, rare mushroom fruits at IISc

Fighting the good fight: Tale of Nikhat's resilience

Fighting the good fight: Tale of Nikhat's resilience

Vaishnaw makes 1st 5G call from trial network at IIT-M

Vaishnaw makes 1st 5G call from trial network at IIT-M

 