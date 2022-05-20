Apple almost ready with Augmented Reality headset

While Facebook, HTC, Microsoft, and other technology companies are open about their Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR/VR) hardware, there was very little information on Apple's own pet project.

Now, a new report from Bloomberg says it might happen much sooner. Apparently, Apple hosts a board of directors meeting four times a year to get updates from the engineering team on future products. During the recent meet, they showcased the working mixed reality prototype to the members with CEO Tim Cook in attendance.

There is no word if the product engineers got the nod or not, but the headgear is said very promising. The first-generation model is said to feature a bulky design with a camera on the exterior side and a high-resolution inner display to stream content in front of the eyes.

Initially, the headset will be able to stream immersive content and support virtual meetings. With the advancement of technology, every new iteration will gain more features.

There is no word on the cost of Apple's mixed reality headset, but speculations are rife is that it may cost anywhere between $1000 (approx. Rs 77,553) and $3000 (around Rs 2,32,657).

The iPhone has long been the company's cash cow, but for the last few years, it has become iterative with just incremental hardware upgrades.

However, the new AR/VR headgear is touted to open up a new avenue for the company to generate revenue.

Last week, Apple discontinued the iconic iPod was discontinued. Now, it looks like, the company has something new addition to its product portfolio.

