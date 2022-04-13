Apple brings iMovie 3.0 with new value-added editing features

The iMovie, the go-to video editing app on Apple devices, has finally received the update with new value-added features.
With the latest iMovie 3.0 version, Apple is bringing -- Storyboards and Magic Movie. The former will greatly help amateur content creators and moviemakers learn to edit and improve their video storytelling skills with pre-made 20 templates for popular types of videos shared on social, with colleagues, or with classmates — videos like DIYs, cooking tutorials, product reviews, science experiments, and more.
Also, each storyboard offers shot list that organises clips to tell a specific narrative. That's not all; each placeholder comes with illustrative thumbnail, along with helpful tips and suggestions such as how to shoot that clip to make it more interesting. For added customisation, shots can be added, reordered, and deleted from a storyboard as needed, the company said.
On the other hand, as the name suggests, Magic Movie will enable creators to develop custom videos — including titles, transitions, and music — in just a few easy taps.
The user simply has to select an album, or any group of photos or images from their library, and Magic Movie instantly identifies the best parts of the footage and creates the project.
Both the features-- Storyboards and Magic Movie-- are coming through update on the App Store for devices running iOS 15.2 or later and iPadOS 15.2 or later.
