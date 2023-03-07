Apple brings new yellow iPhone 14 series

Apple on Tuesday (March 7) announced a new iPhone 14 series colour variant.

The new yellow colour adds to five other colour variants- midnight(black), starlight(white), (PRODUCT)RED,9 blue, and purple, which are already available in the market.

It features an aerospace-grade aluminium frame and its gold-hued colour blends greatly with lemon yellow glass-covered back panel.

The rest of the features are the same as seen in the original iPhone 14 and 14 Plus series. They come with 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch screen sizes, respectively.

They boast Super XDR OLED display and come protected with Ceramic Shield, touted to be the toughest screen guard for mobiles in the industry.

Some of the critical components used for the phone are made from recycled or responsibly sourced minerals. The rare earth elements used in all magnets, including those used in MagSafe, are 100 per cent recycled. Even gold used in multiple printed circuit boards is also recycled.



iPhone 14 in new yellow colour. Credit: Apple



The iPhone 14 series come with the IP68 rating, meaning it can sustain water pressure up to 6 metres (approx. 19.69 feet) depth for close to 30 minutes.\

The iPhone 14 series is powered by Apple A15 Bionic with 5-core GPU, an incremental upgrade over the iPhone 13 series. They promise to deliver faster performance in terms of day-to-day activities, a smooth gaming experience and longer battery life.

Add to that, iPhone 14 boasts potential life-saving features— Emergency SOS via satellite and Crash Detection.

They come with an improved dual-camera system- a new wide-angle 12MP (f/1.5) + ultra-wide-angle 12MP sensor (f/2.4) with 2X optical zoom out, 5X digital zoom, support sensor-shift optical image stabilisation, True Tone flash, deep fusion, smart HDR 4 for photos, night mode, photonic engine and photographic styles.



Apple iPhone 14 series colour options. Credit: Apple



Apple iPhone 14 and 14 Plus price starts at Rs 79, 900 and Rs 89, 900 respectively. They can be pre-ordered from March 10 and will be available at authorised stores from March 14 onwards.

