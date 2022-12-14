Apple CEO confirms not-so-secret aspect of iPhone camera

Apple has always been shy in terms of revealing specific details of components used in iPhones. Since the very first iPhone in 2007, Cupertino-based technology major never officially reveal key features such as RAM, battery capacity and even what sensor it uses in the camera module.

Yes, there are several tear-down videos and benchmarking scores on the web, that disclose the iPhone's battery and RAM details. Even the type of camera sensor used too, is not so secret, but very few technology-savvy smartphone enthusiasts knew about it.

Now, for the first time ever, CEO Tim Cook in a rare admission has revealed that Apple has been using Sony's state-of-the-art camera sensors in iPhones for more than a decade.

"We’ve been partnering with Sony for over a decade to create the world’s leading camera sensors for iPhone. Thanks to Ken and everyone on the team for showing me around the cutting-edge facility in Kumamoto today," said Apple CEO Tim Cook who shared the photo of his interaction with Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida, on Twitter.

Since December 12, Cook has been on tour in Sony's home country Japan and has been meeting Apple developer communities, official stores, and suppliers.

Since the very beginning, Apple iPhone camera hardware has been on par with most rival premium phones, but it began to lead over them since the iPhone 11 Pro series (review) in 2019.



Now, Apple's latest iPhone 14 Pro series comes with the biggest camera upgrade to date. It features an all-new and large 48MP main wide sensor with 12MP ultra-wide camera and a 12MP Telephoto sensor backed with LED flash and LiDAR sensor. For the first time, Apple has introduced the Photonic Engine feature that promises better images at all light conditions and also the device also supports Action Mode, which delivers stable video recording even with shaky hand movements.

