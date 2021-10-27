Apple doubles down on carbon-neutral efforts

Last year in July, Apple had announced to turn 100 per cent carbon-neutral across the entire business, manufacturing supply chain, and products' life cycle by the end of this decade (2030).

Since then, it has taken several measures to reduce emissions and also lessen the impact on nature for extracting raw materials. Apple's global corporate offices now run on 100 per cent renewable energy and most of the material used products' components are recycled. Also, Apple has completely eliminated plastic packaging of its latest products including the iPhone 13 series, thus preventing around 600 metric tons of plastic from entering the environment.

Also, Apple has been able to achieve an 11 percent reduction in the carbon footprint of the iPhone 13 Pro and an eight percent reduction for the 16-inch MacBook Pro, compared to previous generations.

Now, ahead of the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference aka Conference of the Parties (COP)26 summit in Glasgow, Apple has announced that it has doubled the number of suppliers committing to 100 per cent renewable energy. With this, a total of 175 Apple partners will be bringing nine gigawatts of clean power around the world. Also, it is reducing over 18 million metric tons of CO2e annually — the equivalent of taking over 4 million cars off the road each year.

“Every company should be a part of the fight against climate change, and together with our suppliers and local communities, we’re demonstrating all of the opportunity and equity green innovation can bring. We’re acting with urgency, and we’re acting together. But time is not a renewable resource, and we must act quickly to invest in a greener and more equitable future,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO.



Apple partnered with Conservation International, INVEMAR Marine and Coastal Research Institute, and CVS (Corporación Autónoma Regional de los Valles del Sinú y del San George) to protect and restore the 27,000-acre mangrove forests in Córdoba, Colombia, improving coastal community resilience, engaging local groups in restoration, and protecting livelihoods. Credit: Apple



Apple's 38 partners from the US (19) and Europe (19) have joined the company's Supplier Clean Energy Program, including Solvay to scale up their use of renewable energy across their Apple operations.

In China, 50 suppliers are now said to be part of the program, with many maximizing their use of on-site solutions. In India, Japan, and South Korea, 31 suppliers have joined, including SK Hynix, one of the first Korean suppliers to participate.

Furthermore, Apple announced 10 new renewable projects around the world through its Power for Impact program.

In the US, Apple said it is working with the Oceti Sakowin Power Authority, formed by six Sioux tribes to jointly develop tribal renewable energy resources by financing, developing, constructing, and operating power generation and transmission facilities for the wholesale market.

Apple has rolled out similar initiatives in South Africa, Israel, the Philippines, and Colombia.

