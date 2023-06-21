Apple iPhones, iPads and Macs to get password-less login feature soon

Last year, Apple announced a collaboration with Microsoft and Google to bring a new fool-proof password-free mechanism to log in to online accounts and devices.

Now, as promised, Apple is all ready to deploy the new security features to its products later this year with the new iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and macOS 14 updates.

With this feature, users can sign into online platforms using the designated passkey for their Apple ID, and it can be used with Sign in with Apple on the web.

Apple device owners never have to remember complex alphanumeric passwords or answer trick questions. Whenever the user goes to the aforementioned Apple websites on any device (phone/desktop/tablet), the latter would knows the owner's user ID and auto-fills it for authentication and he/she just has to use their on-device security features such as fingerprint or the FaceID or the phone's lock screen PIN to log in.

Apple has released the passkeys feature in the latest beta versions-- iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and macOS 14 updates. For now, it can be tested on Apple properties such as iCloud.com and apple.com.

But, when the public version of the new updates rolls out to devices, users can be able to log in most of the websites even on Chrome browser, Windows PC with passkeys generated on

Apple devices or through scanning QR codes via iPhone or use a biometric system like FaceID or TouchID.

