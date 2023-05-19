Apple rolls out iOS 16.5 update with bug fixes to iPhones

After weeks of beta testing, Apple has begun rolling out new iOS 16.5 updates to all eligible iPhones.

The iOS 16.5 update will fix the issues in Screen Time settings, Spotlight, and Podcasts in CarPlay.

The new update also brings several patches to fix security vulnerabilities in the system that allowed some malicious apps to bypass Privacy preference, track location, and execute arbitrary codes in the device.

Also, as reported earlier this week, Apple is bringing new Pride edition wallpapers and themes for iPhones.

Apple iOS 16.5 update



This iOS 16.5 update includes the following enhancements and bug fixes:

-- A new Pride Celebration wallpaper for the Lock Screen to honour the LGBTQ+ community and culture

-- Sports tab in Apple News gives easy access to stories, scores, rankings, and more, for the teams and leagues you follow

-- My Sports score and fixture cards in Apple News take you directly to match pages where you can find additional details about specific matches

-- Fixes an issue where Spotlight may become unresponsive

-- Addresses an issue where Podcasts in CarPlay may not load content

-- Fixes an issue where Screen Time settings may reset or not sync across all devices

-- Some features may not be available in all regions or on all Apple devices.



Apple Pride edition wallpaper theme.



Here's how to install iOS 16.5 on iPhone:

Via OTA (Over-The-Air)

Prerequisite: Users' who want to install the update directly onto the device through OTA, make sure there is enough storage space and the device should have more than 50% battery life, before initiating the download of the new iOS update.

Step 1: Settings >> General >> Software update

Via manual installation through Apple iTunes

Prerequisite: Make sure to back up your iPhone/iPad with either iCloud or via iTunes before initiating the download procedure. Also, your PC must have the latest version of the iTunes app. If not, Go to About and then Check for Updates or visit iTunes.com.

Step 1: Launch iTunes on your Mac or PC.

Step 2: Insert your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch if it isn't already.

Step 3: Tap on the iPhone, iPad or iPod touch in the top left navigation.

Step 4: Tap on the Check for Update button in the first section that contains information about your device and alternately you can click restore instead if you'd like to do a clean wipe with updated software.

Step 5: An update should be recognized, click on Download and Update in the popup menu and agree to the terms or conditions.

Step 6: Unlock your device with your passcode if prompted in order to continue with the upgrade.

