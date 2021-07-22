Apple rolls out iOS, iPadOS 14.7 with bug fixes and security patches

Apple has released the new iOS/iPadOS 14.7 update to all eligible iPhones and iPads. It brings new capabilities for select models and also bug fixes as well.

The new iOS 14.7 comes with critical security patches that curb hackers from using a malicious app to gain root privileges of Apple devices, which may be used for illegal tracking.

Furthermore, the software will stop the device from playing a malicious audio file that may lead to unexpected application termination.

Also, the iOS 14.7 update will also fix iPhone‌'s WiFi issue. Previously, if the device comes across a Wi-Fi hotspot network-- '%p%s%s%s%s%n.' --, it stops working and will never be able to connect to any Wi-Fi network. It will work only by doing a factory reset of the device.

Other notable things coming in the iOS 14.7 include MagSafe battery pack support for iPhone 12 series models, allow users to set timers on the Home app for HomePods, and more.

Here's the full change-log of iOS 14.7/iPadOS 14.7:

MagSafe Battery Pack support for iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max

Home app adds the ability to manage timers on HomePod

Air quality information is now available in Weather and Maps for Canada, France, Italy, Netherlands, South Korea, and Spain

Podcasts library allows you to choose to see all shows or only followed shows

Share playlist menu option missing in Apple Music

Dolby Atmos and Apple Music lossless audio playback may unexpectedly stop

Battery service message that may have disappeared after reboot on some iPhone 11 models is restored

Braille displays could show invalid information while composing Mail messages



Apple iOS 14.7 update (screen-grab)



Here's how to install iOS 14.7/iPadOS 15.7 update on your iPhone/iPad:

Via OTA (Over-The-Air)

Prerequisite: Users' who want to install the update directly onto the device through OTA, make sure there is enough storage space and the device should have more than 50% battery life, before initiating the download of the new iOS update.

Step 1: Settings >> General >> Software update

Via manual installation through Apple iTunes

Prerequisite: Make sure to back up your iPhone/iPad with either iCloud or via iTunes before initiating the download procedure. Also, your PC must have the latest version of the iTunes app. If not, Go to About and then Check for Updates or visit iTunes.com.

Step 1: Launch iTunes on your Mac or PC.

Step 2: Insert your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch if it isn't already.

Step 3: Tap on the iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch in the top left navigation.

Step 4: Tap on the Check for Update button in the first section that contains information about your device and alternately you can click restore instead if you'd like to do a clean wipe with updated software.

Step 5: An update should be recognized, click on Download and Update in the popup menu and agree to the terms or conditions.

Step 6: Unlock your device with your passcode if prompted in order to continue with the upgrade.

