Apple to host special ‘Peek Performance’ event on this date

American technology major Apple on Wednesday (March 2) confirmed to host a special event next week.

Apple has scheduled the programme titled ‘Peek Performance’ on March 8 and will be streamed live on the official website at 10:00 am (11:30 pm IST).

Here’s what to expect at Apple Special Event March 2022:

It is widely reported that Apple will most likely launch the iPhone SE (2022) with reliable A15 Bionic, which we see in the latest iPhone 13 (review) series. The design language is expected to match that of the iPhone 6 series, which is one of the best-selling models for Apple. However, it will definitely see upgrades in terms of camera and battery life.

Apple is also expected to unveil a new generation of iPad Air (5th Gen) with A15 Bionic silicon and iterative upgrades such as a better camera and display.

Besides the new iPhone and iPad, we are most likely to all-new 24-inch iMac with a better mini LED-based HDR display and may come with M1 Max and M1 Pro processor options just like the MacBook Pro (2021) series.

Word on the street is that Apple may also showcase a new Mac mini with an upgraded M1 Pro/Max chipset with better performance over the predecessor with an M1 processor. Similarly, there are reports of new MacBook Air with Pro and Max M1 series silicons launching on coming Tuesday.

That’s not all; Apple is also expected to roll out the new iOS/iPadOS 15.4 with more privacy security features to all eligible devices.

