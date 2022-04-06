Apple to host WWDC 2022 on this date

Cupertino-based technology behemoth Apple announced to host the annual World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2022 edition in early June.

Apple WWDC 2022 is scheduled to kick off on June 6 with a keynote presentation by CEO Tim Cook and senior executives. Rest of the week till June 10, developers will be able to interact with Apple engineers and technologies to learn how to create innovative apps with enhanced user experiences.

Like the previous two years, it will be an online-only event and will be accessible to all registered developers and also some presentations will also be streamed to all for free.

“At its heart, WWDC has always been a forum to create connection and build community. In that spirit, WWDC22 invites developers from around the world to come together to explore how to bring their best ideas to life and push the envelope of what’s possible. We love connecting with our developers, and we hope all of our participants come away feeling energized by their experience,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations and Enterprise and Education Marketing.

It should be noted that Apple Apple will host a few lucky developers and students at Apple Park on June 6 to watch the keynote and State of the Union videos together, along with the online community. More information about how to apply to attend will be provided on the Apple Developer site and app soon.

Besides imparting technical knowledge to developers and coding students, Apple will also showcase the new generation iOS 16, iPadOS 15, watchOS 9, and macOS 13.

Also, like in the previous two years, Apple is hosting Swift Student Challenge. Interested children can create a Swift Playgrounds app project on a topic of their choice, and submit their work from today through April 25 (here).

