Best of 2021: Top apps and games on Apple App Store in India

Apps and games play a crucial role in helping people with mobile phones to get a service done and even distract us from the daily rigours of life. The Covid-19 pandemic which has cast a dark shadow on the whole world for almost two years now caused disruptions on how we work and study.
Thanks to advancements in technology, mobile apps and games have helped people improve their skillsets, work more efficiently, prepare presentations, attend meetings virtually, video interact with loved ones, de-stress, improve mental well-being, get physically fit and Children have been able to attend classes online and complete projects with utility apps.
As the year comes to end, Apple on Thursday (December 2) announced awards for the best apps and games on its App Store.
“The developers who won App Store Awards in 2021 harnessed their own drive and vision to deliver the best apps and games of the year — sparking the creativity and passion of millions of users around the world. From self-taught indie coders to inspiring leaders building global businesses, these standout developers innovated with Apple technology, with many helping to foster the profound sense of togetherness we needed this year,” said Tim Cook, CEO, Apple.
'Toca Life World' developed by Toca Boca was awarded the best app for iPhone in 2021. The 'LumaFusion', from LumaTouch, bagged the best iPad app of 2021.
Also, 'Craft', from Luki Labs Limited has been adjudged the best macOS app of 2021. Whereas, 'DAZN' developed by DAZN Group won the title of best Apple TV app of the year. And, Carrot Weather by Grailr was awarded the best Apple Watch app of 2021. It is touted to be the best-in-class app with visually appealing meteorological forecasts and witty characters and brings to life on users’ wrists.
As far as gaming is concerned, 'League of Legends: Wild Rift,' from Riot Games won the top honours in the iPhone gaming app category.
'MARVEL Future Revolution' developed by Netmarble Corporation was awarded the best iPad gaming app of the year. On mac gaming category, 'Myst,' from Cyan won the top honours.
'Space Marshals 3', by Pixelbite won the Apple TV gaming app of the year. And, 'Fantasian' from Mistwalker won the top gaming app of the year on Apple Arcade.
For the first time, Apple's global App Store editors announced a new category - Trend of the year.
"The goal is to identify a movement that had a lasting impact on people’s lives and to recognise the standout apps and games that met that moment. The top trend of 2021 is 'Connection.' This year’s trend winners brought people together in meaningful ways — while meeting social, personal, and professional needs for users around the world," the company said.
Top trend apps of 2021
'Among Us! developed by Innersloth offers a mix of cooperation and small competitions that urges the users to talk — and listen — to each other via banter, bluffing, and teamwork.
Bumble by Bumble Inc offers more than a platform for dating. It helped people forge platonic friendships, and broaden their professional networks.
Canva, which is developed by the company with the same namesake offers easy to understand design tools and numerous visually pleasing templates.
EatOkra developed by Anthony Edwards Jr. and Janique Edwards-- offers a robust, user-driven guide to more than 11,000 Black-owned eateries that helps people find ways to invest in their community.
Peanut from Peanut App Ltd is a social audio Pods. It is led by experts on everything from pregnancy and menopause to relationships and self-care.
In India, WhatsApp messenger was the best free iPhone app and DSLR Camera was the best-paid app. Also, Ludo King and Hitman Sniper were awarded the best free and paid games for iPhones on App Store.
For iPads, YouTube and Procreate were ranked top free and paid apps. Ludo King and Minecraft were the top-rated free and paid gaming apps for iPad on Apple App Store.
On Apple Arcade, NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition, Sonic Racing, and Skate City are the top three games.
Best apps and games for iPhones on Apple App Store
|Sl No
|Best Free Apps
|Best Paid Apps
|Best Free Games
|Best Paid Games
|1
|WhatsApp Messenger
|DSLR Camera
|Ludo King
|Hitman Sniper
|2
|YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream
|Vehicle Registration Info
|Battlegrunds Mobile India
|Minecraft
|3
|Forest - Your Focus Motivation
|Garena Free Fire - Booyah Day
|Monopoly
|4
|Sticker Babai: Telugu Stickers
|Subway Surfers
|Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
|5
|Google Pay: Save, Pay, Manage
|Aadhaar Card QR Scanner
|Candy Crush Saga
|RFS - Real Flight Simulator
|6
|Snapchat
|Procreate Pocket
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|Grand Theft Auto: Vice City
|7
|Amazon India - Shop and Pay
|AutoSleep Track Sleep on Watch
|8 Ball Pool
|Heads Up!
|8
|PhonePe: Recharge & Investment
|Money Manager (+PC Editing)
|Water Sort Puzzle
|Plague Inc.
|9
|Google Chrome
|TouchRetouch
|Among Us!
|Assassin's Creed Identity
|10
|Gmail - Email by Google
|Govt Guide - PAN Card, Aadhaar
|Count Masters: Crowd Runner 3D
|Ski Safari 2
Best apps and games for iPads on Apple App Store
|Sl No
|Best Free Apps
|Best Paid Apps
|Best Free Games
|Best Paid Games
|1
|YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream
|Procreate
|Ludo King
|Minecraft
|2
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|GoodNotes 5
|Among Us!
|Hitman Sniper
|3
|Google Chrome
|Notability
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|Monopoly
|4
|Amazon Prime Video
|Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad
|Battlegrunds Mobile India
|Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
|5
|Hotstar- Movies & Live Cricket
|LumaFusion
|Garena Free Fire - Booyah Day
|RFS - Real Flight Simulator
|6
|Netflix
|Duet Display
|Subway Surfers
|Grand Theft Auto: Vice City
|7
|Gmail - Email by Google
|Affinity Designer
|Asphalt 9: Legends
|Plague Inc.
|8
|Google Meet
|Forest - Your Focus Motivation
|Roblox
|Infinite Flight Simulator
|9
|Telegram Messenger
|Affinity Photo
|Project Makeover
|Assassin's Creed Identity
|10
|Amazon India - Shop and Pay
|Amaziograph
|Candy Crush Saga
|Need for Speed Most Wanted
Top Games on Apple Arcade
1) NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition
2) Sonic Racing
3) Skate City
4) Cut the Rope Remastered
5) Oceanhorn 2
6) Samurai Jack
7) Angry Birds Reloaded
8) Sneaky Sasquatch
9) Ballistic Baseball
10) The Pathless
