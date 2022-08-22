CERT-In ask users to update their Chrome browser on PCs

CERT-In ask users to update their Chrome browser on PCs

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 22 2022, 12:18 ist
  • updated: Aug 22 2022, 12:18 ist

Dependence on Internet has become indispensable, more so with the advent of Covid-19 pandemic-induced lockdowns in early 2020. Now, corporates and schools have developed a hybrid model that offers flexible plans to work or study physically on premises with the option to do the same from home on some days in a week.

However, the online world is strewed with dangers too, if not careful, cyber crooks can wipe clean bank accounts or even hack computers to steal personal photos/videos for ransom or official sensitive information (corporate espionage).

It is also the duty of the companies such as Google, Microsoft, Apple, and others to make efforts to thwart threats on their platforms and they do with the timely release of security patches to respective products.

In the latest instance, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) have sent out a warning to users to update their Chrome browser at the earliest. A  security loophole has been detected on Chrome and devices may be vulnerable and could allow a remote attacker to bypass security restrictions and execute arbitrary code on the targeted system.

Google has rolled out the security patch for the Chrome browser—v104.0.5112.101 for Mac and v104.0.5112.102 for Windows. This is being carried out in phases and will take a few days to reach all corners of the world.

The bug is categorized as severe and vulnerability details are not available for public view until the roll-out process is complete.

“Access to bug details and links may be kept restricted until a majority of users are updated with a fix. We will also retain restrictions if the bug exists in a third-party library that other projects similarly depend on, but haven’t yet fixed,” the company said.

Must read | Tips to students on how to safeguard against cyber criminals

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

DH Tech
Technology News
Chrome
CERT-IN
hacking

What's Brewing

Understaffing at ASI may hit heritage sites restoration

Understaffing at ASI may hit heritage sites restoration

How to choose best health policy for senior citizens?

How to choose best health policy for senior citizens?

LGBTQ rights across globe: Marriage to death penalty

LGBTQ rights across globe: Marriage to death penalty

DH Toon | What is Congress's 'Plan B'?

DH Toon | What is Congress's 'Plan B'?

How about MSP for cattle fodder?

How about MSP for cattle fodder?

 