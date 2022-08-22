CERT-In ask users to update their Chrome browser on PCs

Dependence on Internet has become indispensable, more so with the advent of Covid-19 pandemic-induced lockdowns in early 2020. Now, corporates and schools have developed a hybrid model that offers flexible plans to work or study physically on premises with the option to do the same from home on some days in a week.

However, the online world is strewed with dangers too, if not careful, cyber crooks can wipe clean bank accounts or even hack computers to steal personal photos/videos for ransom or official sensitive information (corporate espionage).

It is also the duty of the companies such as Google, Microsoft, Apple, and others to make efforts to thwart threats on their platforms and they do with the timely release of security patches to respective products.

In the latest instance, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) have sent out a warning to users to update their Chrome browser at the earliest. A security loophole has been detected on Chrome and devices may be vulnerable and could allow a remote attacker to bypass security restrictions and execute arbitrary code on the targeted system.

Google has rolled out the security patch for the Chrome browser—v104.0.5112.101 for Mac and v104.0.5112.102 for Windows. This is being carried out in phases and will take a few days to reach all corners of the world.

The bug is categorized as severe and vulnerability details are not available for public view until the roll-out process is complete.

“Access to bug details and links may be kept restricted until a majority of users are updated with a fix. We will also retain restrictions if the bug exists in a third-party library that other projects similarly depend on, but haven’t yet fixed,” the company said.

