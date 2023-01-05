CES 2023: Displace showcases new-age truly wireless smart TV

Since the early 1950s to now, we have witnessed TVs evolving from big modular Cathode Ray Tube (CRT) models to ultra-slim panels, and thanks to wireless internet connectivity, they are smarter than ever before. In the recent past, we have seen the likes of LG showcasing TV with rollable displays and things like this, giving us an idea that there is so much scope for improvements.

Now, a budding new startup Displace has come up with a radically different new-age truly wireless smart TV.

Weighing less than 20 lbs (~9 Kg), DisplaceTV can attach to any wall without any need for wall mounting accessories as such. The company has developed a proprietary Active Loop Vacuum technology that will reinforce itself ever to keep the TV in place on the wall or even on the glass window too.



DisplaceTV doesn't need any wall mount tool to attach to the wall. Credit: Displace



With just a push to the wall, the TV magically gets securely docked to the wall just like that with no support.

As mentioned above, the TV has no wires and for power, it comes with multiple slots to house swappable rechargeable batteries. And, individual batteries can be taken out to recharge and put back, while other batteries continue to power the TV.

Also, DisplaceTV's retail package doesn't include a remote too. The former comes with a pop-up camera with companion sensors that can utilize facial recognition and computer vision technology, to register the hand gestures of the owner to control it. This tech is similar to how Xbox Kinect works.



DisplaceTV supports swappable batteries. Credit: Displace



It can even connect with a companion DisplaceTV wirelessly on the wall to turn it into one big screen.

This kind of modular tech is a such value-added function we have all been wanting to keep the living room's TV table wire-free.

The 55-inch 4K DisplaceTV costs $2,999 (approx. Rs 2,48,207) a unit and is slated to hit stores in select regions including the US later in the year. Prospective buyers can book the new TV on the official website (here).

