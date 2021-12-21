Christmas 2021: Best smartwatches to gift this festive season

Thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, most corporate employees and children spent most of the year at home. Even senior citizens were also asked to stay put at home to avoid getting infections.

Having spent most of the year with a passive lifestyle, it is imperative for people to become fit and also improve immunity, as it will help them fight new variants of Covid-19.

With Christmas around the corner, people can gift smartwatches to their loved ones to get in shape. DH lists some of the best smartwatches various price bands that are worth buying this festive season.

Apple Watch Series 7

At the top of the list the Apple's latest Watch Series 7. It is a moderate upgrade over the predecessor, but leagues ahead of any rival brand in the industry.

It runs intelligent watchOS 8, which ensures the owner completes all the three activities-- move, stand and exercise-- for the day. The idle alert is also very intuitive and makes sure the device user takes a walk at least once every hour.

And, without coming off as nagging, Apple Watch ensures the user reaches the daily target. Also, the state-of-the-art biometric sensors and features such as irregular heart rate notifications, ECG (Electrocardiogram) app, fall detection and SOS emergency message sender are the gold standards in the industry.



The new Watch Series 7. Credit: Apple



The latest Watch Series 7 is said to be more durable (IP 68 rating, high-quality metallic case) and also with a bigger and brighter display, the user can read messages and even reply with ease compared to any other smartwatch.

The new Watch Series 7 comes in three variants-- aluminium, stainless steel and titanium- in 41mm and 44mm-- sizes with prices ranging from Rs 41,900 to Rs 87,900.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

The new Galaxy Watch 4 runs on the new Wear OS jointly developed by Samsung and Google.

It features a top-quality super AMOLED screen, supports full colour Always On Display, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass with DX+ shield. It comes with 5 ATM, IP68, and MIL-STD-810G military-grade durability standard ratings. The company is offering Steel and Aluminium case options.



Samsung Galaxy Watch4. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



It boasts Samsung BioActive Sensor (Optical Heart Rate + Electrical Heart + BIA: Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis), Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, and Light Sensor.

The key aspect of the new Galaxy Watch 4 is the BIA sensor. It can measure skeletal muscle mass, basal metabolic rate, body water, and fat percentage of the body.

Fitbit Versa 3

It features a 1.58-inch AMOLED screen, and comes with a water-resistant coating, and survives up to the depth of 50 meters.

It also boasts in-built GPS, PurePulse 2.0, and a built-in speaker with a microphone, which allows users to make or answer calls right from the wrist.



Fitbit Versa 3. Credit: Fibit India



Also, it also promises to offer close to six days of battery life and can track heart rate, SpO2, skin temperature, sleep pattern (deep, light, and REM), and sports activities. It comes with free 90-day premium fitness coaching service to improve health and lead a disciplined life. It also supports both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa smart assistant.

Furthermore, based on the heart rate, it can estimate Vo2 max (maximum oxygen consumption during exercise). It is available for as low as Rs 16,999.

Garmin Vivoactive 3 Element

It features a 1.2-inch display (120x120p) with a circular dial design and comes with a 5 ATM rating (can survive up to 50 meters depth in water). The case is made of fiber-reinforced polymer and stainless steel, whereas the strap is made of silicone.



Garmin Vivoactive 3 Element. Credit: Garmin India



It comes with GPS, Bluetooth, can track more than 15 sports activities, VO2 max, stress levels, heart rate monitoring, GPS Navigation, and more. It promises to offer up to seven days of battery life n smartwatch mode and up to 11 hours in GPS mode. It costs Rs 15,990.

Amazbit GTR 2e

The GTR 2e sports a 1.39-inch AMOLED high-definition screen and is protected by tempered glass with an anti-fingerprint vacuum coating on top. Furthermore, it comes with 5 ATM rating, meaning it can survive water pressure up to 50 meters in depth. The device also supports more than 50 watch faces.

Amazfit smartwatch is capable of tracking more than 90 sports activities and SpO2 (blood-oxygen saturation) levels in addition to 24X7 heart rate, monitoring stress, sleep pattern (REM/Nap). It also supports GPS, temperature sensor pedometer, and more.



Amazfit GTR 2e. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Under-the-hood, the Amazfit smartwatch features a massive in-built cell, which promises to deliver up to 24 days of battery life.

Another praiseworthy feature is the offline voice assistance which enables users to use voice commands without an internet connection and it also offers improved haptic vibration feedback. It costs Rs 9,999.

Realme Watch 2

It sports a 1.4-inch touch colour LCD display with 320×320p resolution and pixel density of 323 (pixels per inch) and offers a peak brightness of 600 nits, good enough to view time and messages clearly even under direct sunlight.

It is protected by a 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 shield and IP68 rating.

Inside, it houses a 315mAh cell which promises to deliver close to 12 days of battery life. It can track up to 90 kinds of sports Outdoor Cycle, Aerobic Capacity, Strength Training, and Stationary Bike among others and has a comprehensive set of health functions such as step monitoring, sedentary reminder, sleep monitoring, SpO2 reading and heart rate tracking. It costs Rs 3,499.



Realme Watch 2 series. Credit: Realme



There is also a Watch 2 Pro model with a bigger 1.75-inch screen and 390mAh cell capacity with up to 14 days of battery life. It costs Rs 4,999.

