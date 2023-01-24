New Q2 smart TV series to launch along with OnePlus 11

Cloud 11 Event: New 65 Q2 Pro smart TV series to launch along with OnePlus 11

OnePlus is also confirmed to showcase the company's first ever Keyboard at the New Delhi event 'Cloud 11' on February 11

  • Jan 24 2023, 17:00 ist
  • updated: Jan 24 2023, 17:02 ist

In December, OnePlus announced to host a global product launch event 'Cloud 11' in New Delhi on February 11. Back then, it revealed that only devices--OnePlus 11 and Buds Pro 2-- will be unveiled.

Now, it looks like OnePlus has more to show next month. It has lined up a brand new premium OnePlus Q smart TV series along with the company's first-ever mechanical keyboard and it is said to come with Nord branding.

First up, the new OnePlus TV Q2 Pro is said to come with a massive 65-inch screen size. It will be coming with a big upgrade in terms of hardware. It will have a 4K UHD display panel with support 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ and MEMC. In terms of audio, it is said to boast a 70W speaker tuned with the Dolby Atmos system. It is expected to run on Android TV-based OxygenPlay.


OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro teaser. Credit: OnePlus India

On the other hand, OnePlus mechanical keyboard. It promises to deliver a better typing experience. The new keyboard will have a double gasket mount design, which offers a tangible texture feel on the keys and also deliver a better gaming experience.

The upcoming keyboard is being made using CNC aluminum manufacturing. It promises to deliver the best hand feeling while providing weight and durability for long-term usage and stability.


OnePlus Mechanical Keyboard teaser. Credit: OnePlus India

Also, it said the keyboard will support all the customisable keyboard features, such as hot-swappable switches and open-source firmware. Also, it will support all major computer OS platforms such as Windows, macOS, and Linux.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech. 

