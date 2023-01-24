Cloud 11 Event: New 65 Q2 Pro smart TV series to launch along with OnePlus 11

In December, OnePlus announced to host a global product launch event 'Cloud 11' in New Delhi on February 11. Back then, it revealed that only devices--OnePlus 11 and Buds Pro 2-- will be unveiled.

Now, it looks like OnePlus has more to show next month. It has lined up a brand new premium OnePlus Q smart TV series along with the company's first-ever mechanical keyboard and it is said to come with Nord branding.

First up, the new OnePlus TV Q2 Pro is said to come with a massive 65-inch screen size. It will be coming with a big upgrade in terms of hardware. It will have a 4K UHD display panel with support 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ and MEMC. In terms of audio, it is said to boast a 70W speaker tuned with the Dolby Atmos system. It is expected to run on Android TV-based OxygenPlay.



OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro teaser. Credit: OnePlus India



On the other hand, OnePlus mechanical keyboard. It promises to deliver a better typing experience. The new keyboard will have a double gasket mount design, which offers a tangible texture feel on the keys and also deliver a better gaming experience.

The upcoming keyboard is being made using CNC aluminum manufacturing. It promises to deliver the best hand feeling while providing weight and durability for long-term usage and stability.



OnePlus Mechanical Keyboard teaser. Credit: OnePlus India



Also, it said the keyboard will support all the customisable keyboard features, such as hot-swappable switches and open-source firmware. Also, it will support all major computer OS platforms such as Windows, macOS, and Linux.

