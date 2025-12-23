<p>In a year where anything could go viral with the ever-growing reach of social media, netizens found joy in AI trends and unexpected reels. From Ghibli to movie reels that kept people posting and hooked online, here are some of the social media trends from 2025. </p>.<p><strong>AI trends: Ghibli and Nano Banana </strong></p><p>In 2025, AI gave everyday photos a beuatiful and creative touch. Both ChatGPT and Gemini captivated users, with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/features/art-and-culture/ai-art-dopamine-rush-minus-nuance-3682650">Studio Ghibli–style images</a> and the <a href="https://twitter.com/FragileXIndia/status/1970014368147591573">Nano Banana trend</a> (realistic 3D toy figurines), respectively. Gemini even won hearts by crafting cinematic red-saree portraits infused with Bollywood flair.</p>.<p><strong>Italian brainrot </strong></p><p>Weird Italian-sounding phrases and their characterisation took the internet by storm earlier this year. Creatures like Tralalero Tralalá (a sneaker-wearing shark spinning into chaos), Chimpanzini Bananini (a cartoonish chimp–banana hybrid character), and Tung Tung Tung Sahur (a weird wooden creature) were among the Italian brainrot that went viral. </p><p>Netizens both laughed at the content and attempted quiz reels around these names. </p>.<p><strong>The 67 moment</strong></p><p>It was an ordinary match day until the camera cut to a boy named Maverick Trevillian shouting “6-7, 67” with exaggerated hand gestures. The moment, from a basketball game in March 2025, quickly went viral, turning the young sports spectator into an internet sensation. Soon, his gestures evolved into a meme and a reel that countless users recreated online.</p>.<p><strong>'Spy in Pakistan' reels </strong></p><p>As <em>Dhurandhar</em> gained popularity, netizens began imagining themselves as secret agents operating in Pakistan—only to humourously fail because of their own deeply habits and rituals. Created widely by influencers, these reels were often set to the film’s track Karvaan, while another song from the movie by Fa9la also went viral, inspiring a wave of dance reels.</p>.What is Doodh Soda? 'Dhurandhar' scenes bring back fame to peak summer drink.<p><strong>‘We listen and we don’t judge’</strong></p><p>The trend, which began in late 2024 and carried into early 2025, encouraged people to make confessions without fear of criticism or being judged. It saw limited traction among Indian users, but was widely carried out on platforms like TikTok and Reddit.</p>