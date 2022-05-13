DH Radio | EVs on fire: A few safety tips 

Hello and Welcome to DH Radio.

Electric vehicles were supposed to trigger this big green mobility revolution in India. But the recurring images of burning electric two-wheelers have set alarm bells ringing, forcing many to do a rethink.

In this episode, Prof Sagar Mitra from the Department of Energy Science and Engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, tells DH Radio's Rasheed Kappan why the EVs are catching fire and what precautions EV-users should take.

Listen in.