Dyson Zone set to hit stores in early 2023

Dyson earlier in the year in March unveiled the company's new-age headphone Zone with air purifier capabilities.

Now, availability details of the Dyson Zone have been revealed. It is said to be launching first in China in January. And other markets such as the US, UK, Hon Kong SAR and Singapore will be made available for display at select stores for customers to have first-hand experience in March 2023. However, there is no official word on price and also, when it will be released in India.

Dyson Zone: Key features you should know

Dyson says that it took more than six years of research and development of 500 test models, to zero in on the final design

The new Dyson Zone comes with advanced compact compressors in each earcup to draw air through the dual-layer filters and project two streams of purified air to the wearer’s nose and mouth channeled through the non-contact visor.

Add to that, the filtration system and air delivery mechanism in the Dyson Zone are said to be engineered specifically to tackle such tasks. Precision-engineered compressors, spinning at up to 9,750 rpm, draw air through the dual-layer filters. The negatively charged electrostatic filter media captures ultrafine particles such as allergens, and particles from sources such as brake dust, industry combustion, and construction, to an efficiency of 99% for particles as small as 0.1 microns.

Also, the filters are capable of capturing ultrafine particles such as allergens, and particles from sources such as brake dust, industry combustion, and construction whilst a potassium-enriched carbon layer captures city gas pollutants such as NO2 (Nitrogen Dioxide) and SO2 (Sulfur Dioxide).



Audio technology in Dyson Zone. Credit: Dyson



As far as the listening experience is concerned, the speaker driver in the headphones and electronics, mechanical system, materials, and acoustics are said to be designed to minimize distortion. The driver output is further equalised by intelligent signal processing 48,000 times a second which combines with the noise cancellation to neutralise harmonic distortion to inaudible levels across the full frequency range (0.08% at 94 dB at 1 kHz), the company noted.

It also comes with a unique EQ setting that can optimise the frequency curve for clear, pure audio across the full audible frequency range, to deliver a high-fidelity audio experience.

