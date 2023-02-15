Eco-friendly Nokia X30 5G with PureView camera launched in India

Finnish technology company HMD Global on Wednesday (February 15) launched Nokia X30 5G, the company's most eco-friendly product to date, in India.

The new Nokia X30's frame is built from 100 per cent recycled aluminium and the back cover panel is from 65 per cent repurposed plastic. The device has less plastic, and fewer chemicals. Even retail packaging is also made using 100 per cent FSC certified and 94 per cent recycled paper box.

And, to ensure a longer shelf life for the phone, it features a tough display panel with Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus protection and comes with IP67 dust protection and waterproof certification. It means, it can last in the water for close to one metre (3.2 feet) for close to 30 minutes. Also, the company is offering three years of warranty and also three years of Android OS support, so that users don't have to replace their phone in just a year or two.

Nokia X30 5G features a 6.43-inch full HD+(1080 x 2400p) AMOLED display, supports 90Hz refresh rate, and offers up to 700 nits peak brightness. It also comes with an in-screen fingerprint sensor, dual SIM slots (type: nano) and a Type-C port.

Inside, it comes with 8nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 octa-core with Adreno 619L GPU, Android 12 OS, 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 256GB (UFS 2.2) storage, 5G modem (supports SA/NSA: n1, n3, n5, n7, n8, n28, n38, n40, n41, n77, n78 bands) and a 4,200mAh battery with 33W fast charging.



Nokia X30 5G launched in India. Credit: HMD Global



As the photography hardware is concerned, it boasts a PureView camera system with two sensors--the main 50MP rear camera(f/1.8, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) with a 13MP ultra-wide camera (f/2.4) with LED flash. The camera module is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass with a DX+ camera glass shield. On the front, it features 16MP(f/2.4) sensor. It also supports dark vision and night selfies to deliver better low-light photos.

Nokia X50 5G comes in two colours-- cloudy blue and icy white-- for Rs 48,999. It is available for pre-order with launch offers on Amazon and Nokia e-store and will hit stores on February 20.

