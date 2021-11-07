Gadgets Weekly: Asus Vivobook 13 Slate and more

Technology companies such as Asus, Reliance Jio, Google, and Nokia, among others, launched new smartphones, laptops, earphones, and more this week (November 1-7).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest prominent personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

Asus VivoBook 13 Slate

It comes with a 13.3-inch OLED Dolby Vision PANTONE-Validated touchscreen and features a quad-speaker tuned by Dolby Atmos system.

The OLED display has a fast 0.2-millisecond response time, and it offers much better eye protection, too, with naturally lower blue-light levels — up to 70% lower than an LCD display — that deliver TÜV Rheinland-certified eye care.

The magnetically-attached keypad features a normal layout we see in computers with keys spaced 19.05 mm apart for comfortable typing — the same as a standard desktop keyboard — with a long 1.4 mm key travel. The dished keycaps also increase fingertip comfort. The mega-sized touchpad is engineered for maximum responsiveness and accuracy.



Vivobook 13 Slate series. Credit: Asus



Inside, it comes with Quad-core up to 3.3 GHz Intel CPU, 256 GB PCIe Gen 3.0 x4 SSD, and up to 8GB of fast LPDDR4X RAM. Also, Intel Bridge technology allows any Android app to run on Windows 11, 5MP front and 13 MP rear cameras for clear video calls and good photos, comes with AI Noise-Canceling Audio for crystal-clear speech, and supports Wi-Fi 6 with ASUS WiFi Master.

It comes with ASUS Pen 2.0 stylus and supports 4096 pressure levels, Bluetooth-based one-click functions via shortcut button, features four swappable pen tips. It comes with a 50Wh battery and a Type-C-based fast charger. It can charge up to 60 per cent under 39 minutes. Its price starts at $599 (approx. Rs 44,441)

Quantum SonoTrix speakers and TWS

Quantum three new Truly Wireless Stereo (TWS) SonoTrix X series earphones and SonoTrix 81, 51, and X -- series speakers in India.

SonoTrix 81: It is a portable lightweight speaker that gives an 8 Watt output is equipped with the latest Bluetooth 5 technology for seamless connectivity, even as it supports TF/SD card, Aux input, and USB. It has an inbuilt noise-canceling mic while its IPX7 certification makes it dust, water, and splash-proof. A robust 2000mAh battery ensures a playback time up to 18 hours while the speaker can be charged fully in just 8 hours. It costs 1,299.

SonoTrix 51: With an assured output of 5 Watt, the speaker is engineered to deliver superior sound coupled with punchy bass. One can use the speaker as a personal hands-free speakerphone, thanks to the inbuilt mic in the Bluetooth speaker. On a single complete charge, it assures a playtime of almost 20 hours and the audio output is sans any distortion or shrill effect. It costs Rs 799

Both the aforementioned speakers have a TWS function, which means they can be paired together to play in stereo mode.



[From left to right] Quantum SonoTrix 81, 51 and SonoTrix X series. Credit: Quantum



SonoTrix X: The new TWS earbuds come with smart control options, dual microphones, and voice assistants. Easy touch sensors allow users to seamlessly access the multiple functions of the buds, which are congruent with a plethora of new-age devices. In addition to an immersive Hi-Fi stereo, deep bass, and intelligent touch control, the buds offer a playtime of a whopping 42 hours. It costs Rs 899.

Nokia T20 tablet

It comes with a 10.36-inch 2K (2000 x 1200p) IPS LCD screen and offers up to 400 nits brightness. It features toughened glass for protection and comes with IP54 dust-and-water splash-resistant rating.



Nokia T20 Android tablet. Credit: HMD Global Oy



Inside, it features a 12nm class 64-bit architecture-based 1.8GHz Unisoc T610 octa-core processor, Mali-G52 GPU, 3GB/4GB LPDDR4 RAM with 32GB storage / 64GB storage (expandable memory up to 256GB), 8MP rear camera with LED flash, a 5MP front camera and an 8200mAh battery with 10W charger in-box. It also supports a 15W charger too.

It runs Android 11 out-of-box and is guaranteed to get two major Android updates and an additional year of security software support. Its price starts at Rs 15,499.

Reliance JioPhone Next

The new JioPhone Next features 5.44-inch HD+ (1440x720p) display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 shield with an anti-fingerprint coating.



JioPhone Next. Credit: Reliance Jio



Inside, it comes with Android-based Pragati OS backed by a 1.3Ghz Qualcomm Snapdragon 225 quad-core processor with 2GB RAM, 32GB storage (expandable up to 512GB), 13MP on the back, an 8MP snapper on the front, and a 3,500mAh battery.

